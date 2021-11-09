Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Discuss Loss of Embiid on Monday

Andre Drummond knew that he was going to start against the New York Knicks on Monday no matter what. As the Sixers were gearing up for the start of a back-to-back, beginning with a matchup against the New York Knicks, they planned to rest their star center Joel Embiid so he could play in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Embiid will more than likely miss a chunk of games moving forward as the big man was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

"He's not doing great," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers on Monday in regards to Joel Embiid's current health status. "He's struggling with it, very similar to Tobias (Harris). So, you know, it's all I can tell you."

Embiid became the fourth member of the Sixers to test positive for COVID-19 within a week's span. Last Monday, Tobias Harris was the first after coming in contact with a positive staff member. Isaiah Joe caught it a few days later, with Matisse Thybulle becoming the third player to get it.

When Embiid informed his teammates that he was positive for the virus on Monday, some guys thought the veteran center was just playing games at first. "I thought it was a joke," said Sixers' veteran center Andre Drummond. "It was shocking," Seth Curry agreed, as he smirked while thinking about the situation. "Yeah, you never know if Jo's serious or not. . . It's unfortunate."

Andre Drummond filled the void of Embiid on Monday night and will do so moving forward as long as the four-time All-Star remains in the protocol. Although the Sixers couldn't overcome the Knicks on Monday, Drummond did a solid job on a personal level as he collected a double-double with 14 points and a season-high of 25 rebounds. Although the Sixers fell short on Monday, they'll get an opportunity to bounce back with a matchup against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

