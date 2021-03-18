Curry Exits Wednesday's Game vs. Bucks With Ankle Injury

Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Seth Curry went down with an ankle injury during Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Midway through the fourth quarter, Curry had a fast break to the rim when he suddenly slipped before getting his shot up.

After being on the ground for a bit, Curry eventually got back up on his feet but the veteran guard was clearly in pain and struggling to walk without a noticeable limp. With some assistance from the Sixers' medical staff, Curry was immediately escorted to the team's locker room to get his ankle checked out.

Curry spent some time back in the locker room after leaving the game early. After undergoing initial tests on his ankle the 76ers ruled Curry out for the remainder of the matchup as he's dealing with a sprained ankle.

The veteran guard is no stranger to ankle injuries. Throughout the year, Curry has dealt with ankle soreness and sprains on several occasions. Although he's been relatively healthy lately, Curry's injury on Wednesday likely wasn't related to his previous setbacks as the injury occurred after he slipped.

Before leaving the game early on Wednesday night, Curry spent 26 minutes on the floor for the Sixers. He shot 4-for-11 from the field and 2-for-8 from beyond-the-arc for a total of ten points. After leaving the game, the Sixers replaced Curry with the veteran reserve guard, Shake Milton.

