Seth Curry Explains Recent Success Following Win Over Pistons

When Seth Curry made his debut with the Sixers during the 2020-2021 NBA season, the veteran sharpshooter filled a void in Philly's starting lineup as they haven't had a reliable sharpshooting two-guard since JJ Redick.

Curry was off to a hot start last season, but it was derailed early on as the veteran guard suffered an ankle injury and caught COVID-19. For the rest of the regular season, Curry battled minor setbacks and never fully recovered from the virus as he felt slightly out of shape and more fatigued than usual.

But when the postseason rolled around, he turned into a different beast -- especially in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. In seven games, Curry knocked down 61-percent of his shots from the field and hit on 59-percent of his threes while averaging 21 points per game.

He went out on a high note last season and entered the 2021-2022 NBA season just as great. In the first eight games of the new year, Curry once again drained over 60-percent of his shots from the field. While his three-point percentage and average scoring per game slightly dipped in comparison to his second-round postseason numbers, Curry is still doing a fantastic job as he averaged 54-percent from three and put up 17 points per game heading into Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Then when Curry took the floor for the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday, his hot streak didn't stop. In the first quarter alone, Curry went 6-8 from the field and 3-4 from three to put up 16 points for the Sixers on Thursday.

While that was certainly his strongest single-quarter performance of the night, Curry kept the Sixers from losing momentum early on and helped them have a solid first half, setting them up for an even better second half. Following Thursday night's matchup between the Sixers and the Pistons, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was asked whether he's been running certain plays catered to Curry because he's been the hot hand. However, Rivers claims the Sixers aren't doing anything, in particular, to get Curry going as he's just been heating up in the flow of the game.

"The ball's just been finding me," said Curry after Thursday night's matchup. "I try to play the same way, just start the game with a lot of ball movement, and get some stops, some good pace, up and down the floor. The ball's just finding me, and I'm being aggressive and knocking down shots. It's just the way it's been."

Curry finished Thursday night's matchup off with a team-high of 23 points. After knocking down nine of his 14 shots from the field, draining 50-percent of his threes, Curry helped lead the Sixers to a 109-98 victory over Detroit as Philly advances to 7-2 on the year with their fifth-straight win.

