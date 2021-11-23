Sixers Add Curry to Injury Report Ahead of Kings Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers will return to the floor on Monday night. As they continue their tough six-game stretch away from home, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Sacramento Kings on Monday before heading off to Golden State.

Lately, the Sixers have struggled to gain wins, and a lot of their struggles have to do with several key players being out of the lineup. For the last seven games, the Sixers have missed their star center Joel Embiid, who remains in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Also, Danny Green's missed the last few games with hamstring tightness. Not to mention, Ben Simmons remains off the floor as he has yet to debut for the Sixers during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Lately, the Sixers have slowly been getting healthier, but they'll be pretty shorthanded on Monday when they take on the Kings. Along with Embiid, Green, and Simmons, who were all ruled out as early as Sunday night, the Sixers will miss two more critical players in Tobias Harris and Seth Curry.

Harris's issues started on Saturday night when the Sixers faced the Portland Trail Blazers. Late in the fourth quarter, Harris suffered a hip injury, which caused him to leave the game without returning before it ended.

When he was added to the injury report on Sunday, Harris was reportedly dealing with hip soreness. Hours before tip-off on Monday, it was speculated that Harris would miss Monday's game. Soon after, the Sixers confirmed he was out.

However, the setbacks didn't end there. A little under two hours before the Sixers and the Kings were scheduled to tip-off, the Sixers added starting shooting guard Seth Curry to the injury report. According to a team official, Curry will miss Monday's outing due to back stiffness.

Now, the Sixers will face the Kings missing Embiid, Harris, Green, Simmons, and Curry, leaving Tyrese Maxey as the only full-time starter to play in Monday's game.

