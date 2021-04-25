Seth Curry Not Worried About Season Sweep From Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers would suffer another loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. They would take the floor without both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and the Bucks would take this chance to make a statement.

When all was said and done, the Bucks would walk away with a 132-94 victory, sweeping the mini-series and handing the Sixers their fourth straight loss in the process.

Saturday's win also gave the Bucks a sweep in their season series over with the Sixers. This gives Milwaukee the tiebreaker if these teams finish in the same spot in the standings, and some wonder if it will have further impact.

Many people tune into a matchup like this for the preview of what could come down the line. With both teams sitting atop the Eastern Conference, this could potentially be a conference finals matchup.

With the Bucks winning all three matchups in the regular season, some wonder if this gives them an edge if they meet in a postseason series. Seth Curry would say after the game that this is not the case.

"It's a completely different game come playoffs. I won't say it means nothing, but it doesn't mean much," he said after the game.

Curry would also recall a situation earlier in his career when a team swept him in the regular season. Then they went on to win in the playoffs.

With how things went down in this season series, Curry is not wrong in saying it doesn't hold much weight down the road. The Sixers had to play all three matchups without one of Embiid or Simmons and played without both in the final meeting.

If these teams eventually meet in the playoffs, it will be a far different story from their regular-season meetings.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.