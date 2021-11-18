Seth Curry is Open to Joining NBA Three-Point Contest

Over the last couple of years, the Philadelphia 76ers only had two regulars involved in NBA All-Star weekend activities. Sixers' center Joel Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons have been invited to the big showcase over the last few seasons.

While Embiid will more than likely earn his fifth-straight nod this year, Simmons' absence on the court this year almost guarantees he won't be in Cleveland for the festivities in February. However, Sixers veteran guard Seth Curry would like to participate in the event in some capacity.

Curry's chances of becoming a participant in the All-Star game itself aren't high. While he's having another career year so far during his second season with the Sixers, there's a lot of competition in the Eastern Conference to make it to the big game.

However, the veteran sharpshooter could earn an invite to the three-point competition. And if he does -- Curry pretty much confirmed to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that he intends to participate.

"I don't have any individual goals for statistics," Curry said when asked about his goals for this season. "I want to be efficient and shoot the ball at a high clip. You brought up the three-point contest. I feel like I've got to add one of those to the mantel to be a part of the family. Hopefully, I can get one of those before my career is over. Steph (Curry) already has two of them. If I get the invite, I'm going to go to as many as possible, so I can add one to the trophy case."

Curry mentions his family, as he comes from a tree of NBA sharpshooters. His father, Dell Curry, never won the competition, but he participated multiple times as he was a 40-percent career shooter from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Seth's brother Stephen not only participated several times -- but he's one of seven players to win the competition multiple times. Now, Seth's just waiting for his opportunity to participate, and his invitation could come this year. Through his first 14 games of the 2021-2022 season, Curry has knocked down 47-percent of his threes on roughly five attempts per game. If he can keep shooting so efficiently, there will be no doubt the Sixers guard will earn a trip to Cleveland this year.

