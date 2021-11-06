Seth Curry Praises Maxey for his Growth so far This Season

With Ben Simmons continuing to put his 2021-2022 season debut off, the Sixers needed to find a temporary replacement at the starting point guard position. The second-year guard Tyrese Maxey won the job over by default as the team's other ball-handler, Shake Milton, sprained his ankle in training camp.

Considering he's only in his second season and just turned 21 the other night, Maxey has a lot of room for improvement. However, it's no secret the Sixers' young guard made strides in his development through his second offseason and the first stretch of games this year.

Last season, Maxey appeared in 61 games with just eight starts. He averaged 15 minutes on the floor and put up eight points per game and two assists per game while shooting 46-percent from the field and 30-percent from three.

This year, Maxey has started and played in all nine of Philly's games so far. As he's seen an average of 33 minutes on the floor, his numbers have improved as he's put up 14 points per game and four assists per game while shooting 51-percent from the field and draining 35-percent of his threes.

"He's been good," said Sixers veteran guard Seth Curry. "He's been getting better every game, especially as a point guard handling the ball, getting into sets, and getting specific people the ball in their spots, and picking his time to attack and get to the rim and create for himself."

Early on in training camp, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers put an emphasis on Maxey's development as an all-around playmaker. While the young guard has proven he can create for himself by taking tough shots on his own, Maxey has certainly proven he's a better passer this year as he's creating plays for his teammates.

That kind of development didn't come easy. As the 21-year-old guard had a lot to learn and a lot to work on, Maxey has been coached hard this season as the Sixers need him to be the best version of himself as long as he's starting. And on Thursday night, Seth Curry revealed that Maxey has no fear of criticism.

"He's been growing a lot, he's been learning," Curry explained. "Coach is tough on him. I know at times a lot of us veterans are tough on him, yelling at him, trying to get the ball, or expecting a lot out of him. He's taking it in strides, not complaining about it, and he's putting in the work. He's competing, and I'm glad he's rolling with us."

Whether Maxey is the long-term answer at point guard or not this season is currently unclear. But as long as Ben Simmons remains out of the Sixers' rotation due to personal reasons, the Sixers will continue to lean on their second-year guard as he's proven to be a solid solution for the time being.

