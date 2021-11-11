Seth Curry Questionable vs. Raptors on Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to get a few reinforcements on Thursday night when they host the Toronto Raptors for the first time this season. Among those who could make a return is the veteran sharpshooter, Seth Curry.

For all but one game, Curry has been healthy and available for the Sixers. When he started this season, he picked up right where he left off from last year and was highly efficient from the field as he knocked down 58-percent of his field-goal attempts and 48-percent of his threes while averaging 17 points per game in 11 games.

Unfortunately, Curry hit a bit of a roadblock this week. As the 76ers geared up to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Curry popped up on the injury report for the first time this season. It appeared that the veteran guard suffered a minor injury during Monday night's game against the New York Knicks.

Curry was questionable during the second matchup of the back-to-back as he was dealing with a foot contusion. Before Tuesday's game, Doc Rivers considered Curry a game-time decision. Less than two hours later, the veteran guard was ruled out for the night, leaving the Sixers without three of their five regular starters this year.

The good news is that Curry's injury doesn't seem to be a long-term concern for the Sixers. While he's not guaranteed to make his return on Thursday night when the Sixers face the Raptors, at least Curry is questionable leading up to the matchup.

Since the Sixers won't have a morning shootaround on Thursday, Curry will likely be a game-time decision as his status will probably depend on how he's feeling after going through pregame warmups. If Curry doesn't get the nod to play for the second game in a row, the Sixers will have to shake up their starting lineup once again.

