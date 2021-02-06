NewsSI.COM
Sixers' Seth Curry Questionable vs. Nets on Saturday

Seth Curry's playing status for Saturday is up in the air.
Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Seth Curry hasn't been himself lately. After a hot start to the 2020-2021 NBA season, Curry came down with a case of COVID-19. The virus forced him to miss a notable chunk of games, which spanned multiple weeks.

Finally, in late January, Curry returned to the court for the Sixers, but he hasn't looked like the same player as he did early on in the year. Earlier this week, the veteran guard admitted that he doesn't feel one-hundred percent.

“It’s been tough,” Curry said on Tuesday. “[I've had] little nagging injuries here and there, I’ve been banged up a little bit. Some of the big remnants are also just trying to get my energy all the way back. Some days I feel good; some days, I’m just sluggish, and it’s like I got to take a nap all day, so it’s weird, but I’m grateful to be able to get up and get on the court every day and play.”

Curry hasn't missed a game since returning to the court after testing negative for COVID-19, but he missed the second half of Thursday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers because he wasn't feeling well.

"He just looked, you know, tired," Doc Rivers said after the game. "He's looked like that for a while. So, we just need to be very safe. We're in unchartered waters with all of this stuff. He said he didn't feel great, and that's all we needed to hear. We just have to be very careful right now."

With a Saturday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets approaching, the Sixers have Curry listed as questionable on the injury report. According to the team, he's still feeling ill. The chances of him playing on Saturday are currently unknown, but Rivers made it clear that they will remain patient with the veteran guard as he continues to battle the aftereffects of the virus.

