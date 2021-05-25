Seth Curry Reacts to Steph Curry's Online Compliments

After the Golden State Warriors fell short to the Memphis Grizzlies during last week's Play-In Tournament, Bay Area superstar Steph Curry found himself eliminated from the playoffs for the second season in a row.

Although the situation is certainly disappointing after his MVP-caliber year, Curry still found joy in watching NBA games at home this past weekend. He especially seemed to have enjoyed watching the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Washington Wizards for obvious reasons.

Steph's younger brother Seth Curry has been starting for the Sixers all season long. Nothing about that changed on Sunday afternoon as the younger Curry made his third postseason appearance with a Game 1 matchup in Philly.

Tuned into the game, Steph Curry couldn't help but issue props to his brother, who caught fire in the second half as the Sixers started to form a hot streak.

Although Curry didn't speak postgame on Sunday, he did speak to reporters via Zoom following a Tuesday morning practice. When asked about his brothers' tweets on social media during Game 1, Curry talked about how appreciative he is for his family's support during his playoff run so far.

"It's always cool to get some feedback from those guys," Curry said on Tuesday. "Last year they were out, not playing in the bubble, and I was in the bubble -- we always watch each other when we're playing. I've been on the other end of that, just being in the stands and watching him make his playoff runs over the years. It's no different."

Seth Curry and the Sixers will get back at it on Wednesday night as they're set to host the Wizards for Game 2 at the Wells Fargo Center.

