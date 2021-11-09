Seth Curry Ruled Out vs. Bucks on Tuesday

Sixers veteran guard Seth Curry won't make it out to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. According to the Sixers' injury report, Curry is dealing with a foot contusion and is ruled out for the game.

Heading into Tuesday night's matchup, the Sixers were already extremely shorthanded. With several players in the NBA's health and safety protocol, they were already guaranteed to be undermanned versus Milwaukee.

Last Monday, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris entered the protocol after testing positive for COVID-19 and showing symptoms. He's missed the Sixers' previous five games, and Tuesday will be the sixth game he misses.

A few days after Harris tested positive, Sixers' second-year guard Isaiah Joe was the next member of the roster to be entered into the protocol. Then, Matisse Thybulle became the third as he tested positive ahead of Philly's rematch against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Then, on Monday, Joel Embiid became the latest. Although Embiid was getting a planned rest day off against the New York Knicks, the Sixers center was entered into the protocol roughly an hour after the team confirmed he would miss the Knicks matchup.

The Sixers dropped Monday's game against New York and are now set to face Milwaukee less than 24 hours after their latest matchup. Unfortunately, Seth Curry becomes the next starter to sit out as he's dealing with a foot injury. With Curry out, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey remain the only two regulars in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup.

