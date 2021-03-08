Seth Curry Reacts to Stephen Curry's 3-PT Competition Win

The Curry's sure can shoot the basketball. For years, we've seen both Seth Curry and Steph Curry let it fly with ease and consistently knock down their long-range jumpers. And this year, they haven't done anything differently.

While Seth Curry doesn't necessarily have the same juice as his older brother, who stars for the Golden State Warriors, he doesn't sweat it. Seth Curry thrives in his own role as a key three-point shooting option for the Sixers.

However, when the younger Curry isn't on the court and is instead at home watching hoops, he doesn't hesitate to cheer on Steph Curry when he's cooking the competition. And on Sunday, the Warriors star did it once again. As he's no stranger to the three-point competition since he won it in 2015, Curry participated once more on Sunday night in Atlanta and earned the title once again.

His brother, who was tuned in at home, reacted accordingly.

To no surprise, after Curry's big win before the All-Star game on Sunday, many wasted no time calling the Warriors' guard the greatest shooter of all time. And as Twitter continued to discuss his dominance in the three-point competition, "Chef Curry" kept on cooking in the All-Star game as well.

In 21 minutes, Curry shot 10-for-19 from the field and knocked down eight of his 16 three-point shots. In total, Curry accounted for 28 points and made a legitimate case to win the All-Star MVP this season.

For anybody who questioned whether he's still got it or not this season -- I believe they received their answer at this point. And Steph's brother Seth was right. . . The Warriors' superstar just might be the three-god in the NBA.

