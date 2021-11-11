Seth Curry, Tobias Harris Set to Return vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Thursday for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Coming off of a back-to-back, the Sixers dropped both of their games against the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks while shorthanded.

While the Sixers will remain shorthanded on Thursday as they remain without Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe, and Ben Simmons, they were hoping to get two more players back in action as Seth Curry was questionable leading up to the matchup due to a foot contusion and Tobias Harris was upgraded to questionable after spending the last ten days in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Curry was added to the injury report for the first time on Tuesday night. After playing against the Knicks on Monday, Curry suffered a minor foot injury at some point during the matchup. While Doc Rivers didn't have a definitive update on Curry, the veteran guard did miss Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fortunately for the Sixers, Curry's issue isn't long-term and won't keep him off the court for a second-straight game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday as he's been cleared for action and inserted into the starting lineup.

As for Tobias Harris, he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of last Monday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forty minutes before tip-off, Harris was suddenly entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

After failing to register multiple negative COVID-19 tests, Harris was automatically ruled out for the next ten days. The veteran forward missed the last six games. Although the Sixers fared well without Harris during that time as they accomplished a 4-2 record, the team could use immediate reinforcements as they remain extremely shorthanded heading into the Toronto matchup.

They'll get a boost with Harris cleared from the protocol and active on Thursday night as well. When the Sixers take the floor against Toronto, Harris, Curry, Andre Drummond, Danny Green, and Tyrese Maxey will roll out as the starting five.

