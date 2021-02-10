Seth Curry Admits He's Still a 'Work in Progress'

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry didn't get a severe case of COVID-19 back in January. After spending a couple of weeks in quarantine, Curry tested negative and felt healthy and motivated enough to work on getting back in game shape.

After missing seven-straight games, Curry finally returned against the Boston Celtics. Although he was COVID free and ready to play, the Sixers veteran was clearly struggling. At first, many chalked it up as Curry just getting his legs back, but he would eventually reveal that coming back from COVID was more difficult than expected.

“It’s been tough,” Curry admitted last week. “[I've had] little nagging injuries here and there, I’ve been banged up a little bit. Some of the big remnants are also just trying to get my energy all the way back. Some days I feel good; some days, I’m just sluggish, and it’s like I got to take a nap all day, so it’s weird, but I’m grateful to be able to get up and get on the court every day and play.”

Despite not feeling one-hundred percent, Curry hasn't missed a game since returning. Although he sat out the entire second half of last Thursday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry showed some signals of a possible bounce-back as he scored 11 points in 26 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

“I felt a little bit better, honestly, even in the first half,” Curry said on Saturday. “Even when I wasn’t making shots, I felt better than I have the past week or two. I think the key for me tonight was I was able to just get a little bit of my burst back and have more energy out on the floor offensively and defensively.”

On Sunday, the Sixers traveled to Sacramento to gear up for a Tuesday night matchup against the Kings. On Monday, the 76ers participated in a full practice out West. After the workout, which spanned less than two hours, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers offered an update on Curry from his perspective.

"It's hard to tell [how he's doing]," Rivers stated on Monday afternoon. "There's been moments where he's looked like he's had great energy and then the next day. So, it was good to see the last game, and he looked good today."

With Tuesday's game approaching, Curry and the Sixers participated in a morning shootaround. Afterward, the veteran sharpshooter offered an update of his own. "It's a work in progress," he said Tuesday. "Every day, I feel a little bit different. I'm trying to up my routine and up my list of workouts off the floor to try and get back in game shape. I think every night, I learn where I'm at as far as game experience. Every time I get on the floor for a game, I feel like I learn more about my body and where I'm at."

Earlier this season, Curry was one of the Sixers' most reliable scorers. Since coming down with COVID and returning, he has yet to return to that form. While he has tried to view everything in a positive light, knowing he's struggling, the guard admits it hasn't necessarily been easy to deal with.

"It's definitely frustrating, but that's how the season is this year," Curry continued. "It's not your typical NBA season. Guys are in and out, and I'm not the only one in the league dealing with this. It's just part of the season that we signed up for this year. It's frustrating, but you can't get too down. It's a long season, and the team is gonna need me in March, April, May, and June to have a successful season. I want to be great right now, but I don't want to wear myself out trying to get back in shape. I gotta be smart about what I do with my body now and as the season goes on."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_