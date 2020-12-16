Shake Milton Lived up to Doc Rivers' Expectations vs. Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers third-year guard Shake Milton is having quite the offseason. A couple of weeks back, when the Sixers allowed players to enter the practice facility for individual workouts, Milton received immediate praise from NBA Champion Dwight Howard for his skill set and work ethic.

Then, when the Sixers finally had the opportunity to practice together as a team, Milton stood out to his head coach, Doc Rivers.

"Shake's been amazing," Rivers stated last week. "He's faster than I thought. It's funny, he had a big game against [the Clippers last season], but most of that was jump shooting. You know, when I was with the Clippers, he made a bunch of jump shots. I didn't see his ability to get to the rack and make plays. He played with the first group today because we keep moving groups around, and he was unbelievable."

This week, Milton had an opportunity to show out during the offseason's next phase -- the NBA Preseason. On Tuesday, the Sixers hosted the Boston Celtics for the first of two preseason games. As expected, Milton found himself coming off the bench as Ben Simmons, and Seth Curry started at guard.

Considering he's been a clear-cut favorite to Doc Rivers, Milton was one of the first players to sub-in during the first quarter. Overall, Milton appeared on the court for just over 23 minutes. He drained 57-percent of his shots from the field and went 50-percent from deep. Once again, Milton shined as he collected a team-high of 19 points off the bench on Tuesday, which of course, impressed his new head coach.

"He was great," Rivers said following the game. "That's what we need from him. We need him to be Shake every night. I tell him literally every day to be Shake. Be Shake. I probably have said that 15 times already. And I thought tonight he did that. He was very comfortable, under control, didn't force a lot of shots. He was fantastic."

Although Milton was fearless on Tuesday, he was also efficient. Sometimes, an aggressive performance as such can backfire for a player -- but Milton's on-court gambles paid off -- and he credits his experience for that.

"I think the more reps you have, and the more you get to play, the more comfortable you get," the third-year guard said after the game. "You start figuring out what works, what doesn’t work, what angles you can take. The more experience you get, the easier it is."

Milton hardly played at the NBA level two years ago -- and didn't pick up significant playing time until later on last season. As he played at a high level in such a short amount of time, it was unclear if Milton's progress was here to stay or just a flash in the pan. But as Milton continues to progress and garner praise from his peers, it's becoming clear that the Shake Milton experience is just getting started.

