Shake Milton Will Miss Matchup vs. Celtics on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers are finally getting to an ideal state in terms of their health. As they’ve battled with many notable setbacks at once over the last couple of months, the team is finding stability on the health front at this point in the year.

However, just because they are getting healthier doesn’t mean they’ve entirely steered clear of setbacks, though. While it’s certainly a positive sign the Sixers no longer have anybody in the health and safety protocol as Tyrese Maxey, and Paul Reed were finally cleared, the Sixers still have a couple of guys on their injury report worth mentioning.

For starters, Sixers veteran Danny Green went down with an injury during Philadelphia’s Wednesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Green, who is no stranger to physical setbacks this season, has missed a handful of games on several occasions due to a hamstring strain and a case of COVID-19.

Although Green was cleared to return to Wednesday night’s game after going down with a hip injury, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers believed he wasn’t anywhere close to one-hundred percent. Therefore, Green was shut down for the rest of the evening.

Now, Green’s set to miss Friday night’s game against the Boston Celtics as his hip pain lingers. Green won’t be alone, though. In addition to missing the veteran forward, the Sixers will also be without their veteran guard, Shake Milton.

Lately, Milton’s been off the court. The veteran guard took a hard fall in the first matchup against the Houston Rockets nearly two weeks ago. After leaving the game, Milton wasn’t cleared to return to action.

Diagnosed with a back contusion, Milton was ruled out for the following game against the Orlando Magic. He also missed the matchups against the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and the Charlotte Hornets. His absence on Friday will be his fifth straight.

