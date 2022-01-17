Skip to main content
Sixers' Shake Milton to Miss Monday's Matchup vs. Wizards

Sixers' Shake Milton to Miss Monday's Matchup vs. Wizards

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court to face the Washington Wizards for the second time this season.

While the Sixers have been getting healthier lately, they'll still miss a few key players when they face the Wizards on Monday afternoon.

Among those who have been ruled out early are Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle. Green, who took a hard fall during last Wednesday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, has been dealing with hip pain ever since leaving the court mid-game the previous week.

He went on to miss Friday's matchup against the Boston Celtics and Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle was ruled out for Saturday's game after he took a hard fall on Friday.

Read More

When Thybulle went up for a dunk, the young guard lost his balance in the air. While Thybulle managed to get up and stay in the game for a bit, he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the night with shoulder soreness as the Sixers closed out their matchup against Boston. An MRI revealed he sprained his shoulder. 

Thybulle and Green are set to miss Monday's game. The veteran backup point guard Shake Milton will join them once again.

Lately, Milton's been off the floor. A couple of weeks ago, Milton fell on his back and suffered a contusion. After leaving the Monday night matchup against Houston early, Milton hasn't returned to the floor.

For the last six games, Milton's been nursing his back injury. According to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, it could be a while before the young guard sees the court again. Therefore, he'll be sidelined for Monday's game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

USATSI_17354263_168388689_lowres
News

Shake Milton to Miss Monday's Matchup vs. Wizards

43 seconds ago
USATSI_17413272_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Wizards: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

1 hour ago
USATSI_17494348_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Sixers Rule Out Danny Green vs. Wizards on Monday

2 hours ago
USATSI_17420410_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Thybulle's Injury Will Keep Him Out for Several Games

3 hours ago
USATSI_13703684_168388689_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra Praise Joel Embiid After Dominant Showing

19 hours ago
USATSI_17506261_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers: Thybulle's Setback 'More Serious' Than Initially Thought

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_17513689_168388689_lowres
News

Player Observations Following Sixers' Saturday Night Win in Miami

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_17494901_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid's Playing Status vs. Miami Heat

Jan 15, 2022