Shake Milton to Miss Monday's Matchup vs. Wizards

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court to face the Washington Wizards for the second time this season.

While the Sixers have been getting healthier lately, they'll still miss a few key players when they face the Wizards on Monday afternoon.

Among those who have been ruled out early are Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle. Green, who took a hard fall during last Wednesday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, has been dealing with hip pain ever since leaving the court mid-game the previous week.

He went on to miss Friday's matchup against the Boston Celtics and Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle was ruled out for Saturday's game after he took a hard fall on Friday.

When Thybulle went up for a dunk, the young guard lost his balance in the air. While Thybulle managed to get up and stay in the game for a bit, he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the night with shoulder soreness as the Sixers closed out their matchup against Boston. An MRI revealed he sprained his shoulder.

Thybulle and Green are set to miss Monday's game. The veteran backup point guard Shake Milton will join them once again.

Lately, Milton's been off the floor. A couple of weeks ago, Milton fell on his back and suffered a contusion. After leaving the Monday night matchup against Houston early, Milton hasn't returned to the floor.

For the last six games, Milton's been nursing his back injury. According to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, it could be a while before the young guard sees the court again. Therefore, he'll be sidelined for Monday's game.

