Shake Milton Praises Tobias Harris' Consistency and Leadership

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been one of the most consistent players on the roster this season. Not only does he rarely miss games, but he's always thriving on the court with his production and has earned the respect of his teammates as a vocal veteran leader within the locker room.

Young Sixers guard Shake Milton was asked to describe Harris this season on Tuesday afternoon. The backup point guard pointed out several factors that have helped the veteran forward establish himself as one of the Sixers' most reliable pieces.

“He’s just been consistent,” Milton explained on Tuesday. “He’s played at an All-Star level from the beginning of the season. He’s a bucket, whichever way you want to do it. Post up, shooting off screens, coming up; it doesn’t really matter.”

Harris, who has never been voted into the NBA All-Star game in his career, hoped to achieve his first nod this season. While he had the numbers to compete with the best of them and even upgraded in areas he wasn't as strong at in previous years, Harris was one of a handful of snubs this year.

The snub ticked Harris off, to no surprise. Despite missing the game that he worked so hard to try and be a part of, Harris didn't let it affect his mood in the locker room. According to Milton, Harris's leadership has been just as important as his on-court play this season.

“His leadership skills also in the locker room,” Milton said. “He’s always talking, and he’s going to tell us when we’re doing good, and he’s also gonna tell us when you know we got to get our stuff together. His presence alone has been huge this season.”

