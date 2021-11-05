Shake Milton is Getting Into 'Rhythm' After Battling Injury

With Ben Simmons skipping out on Sixers training camp this past offseason, Shake Milton garnered an opportunity to battle it out for the starting point guard position once again. During the four-game preseason schedule, Doc Rivers intended to allow Milton to start in two games and come off the bench for the others.

Unfortunately, halfway through the preseason, Milton's progress was derailed as he suffered an ankle injury during practice. Stepping on Andre Drummond's foot during scrimmaging, Milton went down and was later diagnosed with a sprained ankle.

For the final two preseason games, Milton was ruled out. Although he was hoping to return to practice before the regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, he never got clearance. Therefore, Milton lost the starting point guard battle to Tyrese Maxey by default and found himself rehabbing rather than practicing.

The good news was that Milton's setback wasn't a long-term issue. Although he missed the first four games of the 2021-2022 regular season, Milton eventually made his debut last Thursday in a matchup against the Detroit Pistons. After checking in for 16 minutes, Milton had a solid outing as he put up 13 points on 50-percent shooting from the field.

Since then, he's shown confidence and consistency as he's slowly gotten healthier. Although he's had a minutes restriction since returning, Doc Rivers revealed it was lifted on Wednesday night as the Sixers faced the Bulls.

The following night, Milton saw the court for 33 minutes after averaging 18 minutes through his first four games. Getting up 13 shots against Detroit, Milton put up a season-high of 16 points. After the game, the veteran guard made it clear that he's getting back to being fully healthy.

"I feel good," Milton said. "I feel like I'm getting a rhythm and getting my legs back underneath me, and it's kinda weird because we don't really have practice, so, in the games, that's when you really got to push yourself and test yourself. It's been good."

Milton's minutes increase on Thursday night was a combination of his restriction going away and the Sixers missing several players due to setbacks. However, even when the team gets back to being fully healthy once again, the veteran guard will more than likely find himself in a steady role in Philly's primary rotation as he looks like himself again after struggling down the final stretch of the regular season last year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.