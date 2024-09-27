Sixers Share Moment of Former Warriors Veteran Signing With Team
The Philadelphia 76ers officially added a new player on Thursday.
The team’s President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced the signing just one day after it was known the Sixers were zeroing in on the former Golden State Warriors guard.
Once the deal became official, the Sixers shared the moment Lester Quinones put pen to paper at the team’s headquarters on Thursday.
“Signed the dotted line.”
Back in 2022, Quinones entered the NBA Draft after spending three seasons in the NCAA at Memphis. He started 81 of 87 games he appeared in during his college career. During that stretch, Quinones produced ten points and four rebounds per game. He shot 43 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
Although Quinones went undrafted in 2022, he received interest from the Golden State Warriors. Initially, he signed a two-way contract with the Warriors ahead of his Summer League run. A couple of months later, Golden State moved on, leading Quinones to sign with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League.
The Warriors remained intrigued by Quinones throughout the 2022-2023 season. By March 2023, he landed a 10-day deal with the Warriors. Not long after, Quinones re-signed on a two-way deal. The following offseason, he signed again. This past February, Quinones was promoted with a standard deal.
Long-term, the Warriors clearly didn’t see a fit for Quinones. This summer, the young veteran became a free agent. With 41 NBA games of experience under his belt, he had the opportunity to showcase what he could bring to the table. From the field, Quinones drained just under 40 percent of his shots. From three, he averaged 37 percent of his attempts. During his sophomore campaign, Quinones produced four points and one assist off the bench in 37 games.
The Sixers made room for Quinones this year by waiving the undrafted rookie David Jones. Quinones joins a two-way group of Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Edwards. The former Warrior will be around for training camp and is slated to split time between the Sixers and the Delaware Blue Coats next year.