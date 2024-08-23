Sixers Showcase Longtime Forward in Latest Social Media Trend
Before the Philadelphia 76ers begun "The Process," they tried to compete in the Eastern Conference with a rag-tag group of high-quality role players. These teams were led by Andre Iguodala, who made his lone All-Star appearance with the franchise in 2012.
The Sixers drafted Iguodala ninth overall in 2004, where he quickly became an athletic do-it-all forward. He'd go on to spend eight years with the Sixers before being traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2012.
In the low point of the offseason, the NBA has decided to create multiple social media trends to keep fans interested in the league. This past week, they've pushed #DunkWeek, and multiple team's social media accounts have decided to partake in the trend.
The Sixers were among the teams to get in on this trend, posting some old clips of Iguodala. They were his highlights from the 2006 dunk contest, where he'd end up falling short to Nate Robinson.
Iguodala's athleticism was on full display in this dunk contest, throwing down multiple windmill and between-the-legs jams. He even got Sixers legend Allen Iverson to help him out with one of his dunks, but it wasn't enough to take home the trophy.
After departing from the Sixers, Iguodala had a breif run with the Nuggets. He'd end up finding a long-term home with the Golden State Warriors, where he'd be a part of four championship teams. The biggest highlight of Iguodala's tenure there was being awarded Finals MVP in 2015.
Following the 2023 season, Iguodala decided to call it a career after nearly two decades in the NBA. These days, he co-hosts the Point Forward podcast with his former Sixers teammate Evan Turner.