Sixers to Sign Former Jazz Forward Georges Niang

Following a quiet opening night to free agency, Daryl Morey has begun his efforts to revamp the Sixers' roster for this upcoming season. After agreeing to terms on a deal with Andre Drummond Tuesday afternoon, Morey has landed another free agent in Philadelphia.

A source confirms to Sports Illustrated that Georges Niang will be signing a deal with the Sixers. The 27-year-old is coming off a four-year stint with the Utah Jazz.

Niang is a sharpshooting forward that should bolster the Sixers' second unit. Last season for the Jazz, he shot 42.5% from deep on 4.1 attempts per game, both career highs.

With Mike Scott entering free agency, the Sixers needed forward depth off the bench. Niang will likely assume the backup duties behind Tobias Harris.

In today's game, a team can never have enough shooting. This signing adds another 40% perimeter shooter to put around Joel Embiid and possibly Ben Simmons next season.

Following the Sixers' playoff exit, Doc Rivers touched on the second unit in his end-of-season press conference. He felt that when Tobias Harris came off the floor, the lineup got small. At six-foot-seven, Niang solves that problem, along with an ability to space the floor.

With players like Matisse Thybulle and now Andre Drummond coming off the bench, the Sixers are going to need shooting in both lineups. Having shot over 40% from three in each of the last three seasons, Niang should alleviate some of the spacing concerns.

So far this offseason, Morey has made multiple lateral moves. While signings like this aren't flashy in any sense, they are needed for a team that wants to remain competitive. Over the years, we have seen multiple sharpshooters come and thrive playing alongside Embiid and Simmons, and Niang should be no different.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.