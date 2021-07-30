Sixers Sign MSU's Aaron Henry to Two-Way Deal

Heading into the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers possessed two draft picks. On the morning of the main event, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey picked up a third pick as the team acquired the 53rd overall selection by sending cash considerations to the New Orleans Pelicans.

With three picks and some offers on the table, it seemed it was only a matter of time before the Sixers packaged the picks and parted ways with them for a veteran player or a higher selection.

But Morey shocked the basketball world on Thursday night. Not only did the Sixers acquire an additional pick before the draft, but Morey and Philly's front office used all three selections with the intentions of acquiring the three new rookies for themselves.

Then, shortly after the draft concluded on the early hours of Friday morning, the Sixers wasted no time inking Michigan State forward Aaron Henry to a two-way deal.

The 21-year-old Kentucky native joins the Sixers after going undrafted on Thursday. Standing at six-feet-six-inches and weighing 215-pounds, Henry joins the Sixers after spending three seasons in Lansing with the Spartans.

He started in 77 of 97 games at Michigan State over the last three years. Coming off the bench for most of his freshman season, Henry averaged six points per game while shooting a career-high of 38-percent from three.

While his shooting averages from deep went down every year since, Henry remained consistent from the field overall and scored more. By the time he wrapped his junior season up, Henry was averaging a career-high of 15 points per game in 28 matchups.

In addition to his offensive improvements, Henry established himself as a standout defender with the Spartans. This past season, he earned Big Ten All-Defensive honors. Considering he holds value as a two-way player, it's surely no surprise the Sixers are going to take a chance on Henry as they value defense more than a lot of teams.

