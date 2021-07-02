Sixers Snag Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu in 2021 NBA Mock Draft

Finishing the 2020-2021 regular season off as the first seed and making it to the second round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers don't have the flashiest pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

But just because they're not in the lottery doesn't mean the Sixers won't get the opportunity to snag a high-upside prospect. Recently, a ton of draft prospects flocked to Chicago to participate in the draft combine.

The Sixers' front office had the opportunity to see prospects showcase their talents and even speak with the players to get an idea of what their personality is like. Following an eventful combine week, Zach Harper of The Athletic rolled out a brand new mock draft. At pick No. 28, here's who the 76ers select.

The Case for Ayo Dosunmu

“Tough to know which way the Philadelphia 76ers may go, but getting more options in the backcourt seems to be the safest bet. I’d love Dosunmu here for the Sixers. His shot was all over the place in his time at Illinois, but he comes off a very encouraging season hitting nearly 40 percent from deep. Dosunmu can score and he’s a very good defender with a great wingspan. I’m not sure you’d want him as a full-time point guard, but he’ll really work next to Shake Milton off the bench."

Dosunmu is a 21-year-old Chicago-born guard who spent three seasons at the University of Illinois. Since debuting as a Freshman in 2018, Dosunmu has been a full-time starter in the NCAA.

In 90 games over the span of three years, Dosunmu averaged 16 points per game while shooting 34-percent from three. His latest effort was certainly his best as he notched a career-high of 20 PPG while knocking down 39-percent of his threes during his Junior season.

Guards with a reliable three-point shot and a willingness to step up on defense will be a priority for the 76ers in the draft. While a full-time ball-handler will likely be on Daryl Morey's mind, he can't really go wrong with Dosunmu at pick 28.

