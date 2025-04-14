Sixers Standout Gets Honest on Important Contract Decision
When the Philadelphia 76ers dropped Game 6 against the New York Knicks in 2024, Kelly Oubre Jr. was wrapping up his one-year deal with the team. At the time, Oubre felt like he had unfinished business in Philadelphia and wanted to return.
Sure enough, Oubre was back. During the first phase of free agency, Oubre inked his deal much earlier than the previous offseason. He signed a two-year deal, with the second season being a player option. By the end of June, Oubre has an important contract decision to make—one that has not been made just yet.
“I’m a Philadelphia 76er. I'm blessed to be a part of this organization. I'm here in front of you guys right now,” Oubre said on Sunday, ahead of the Sixers’ season finale against the Chicago Bulls.
Until July, Oubre is guaranteed to be a part of the organization, so that won’t change for a few months. Still, comments in mid-April might not be the same when free agency rolls around.
“Taking it day-by-day,” Oubre added. “Also, this is a business.”
Oubre wrapped up the 2024-2025 prematurely due to a knee injury. When he finished the year, he concluded with averages of 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists on 47 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent shooting from three on four attempts per game.
A pay bump will be on the table for Oubre, who could make $8.3 million in salary for the Sixers by opting in. Unless he’s searching for more—or desires a change—Oubre could become a free agent for the second offseason in a row. However, early indications are that he’ll be back for year three in South Philly.
“At the end of the day, I'm happy, and I feel like I like to finish what I start, and I don't feel complete,” Oubre finished.