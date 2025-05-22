Sixers Standout Mentioned as Free-Agent Target for East Rival
During the second half of the season, arguably the biggest storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers was the play of Quentin Grimes. After coming over from the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline, the young guard put together the best stretch of his NBA career.
In his previous stops, Grimes was more of a Three-and-D role player at the guard position. However, upon joining a shorthanded Sixers team, he showed he can be much more than that. Grimes tapped more into his ball-handling and shot-creation abilities, resulting in a handful of notable performances.
Among the teams that could eye landing Grimes is the Detroit Pistons. While breaking down free-agent targets for Trajan Langdon this offseason, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic brought up the Sixers standout.
Grimes has played for Detroit, though his tenure lasted six games. He went on a scoring tear after being dealt from the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 21.9 points on 37.3 percent from the field over 28 games. It seems obvious that, with the unpredictability the Sixers have dealt with health-wise, Philadelphia will prioritize retaining Grimes.
Since the Sixers have Grimes' Bird Rights, they are in a strong position to retain him. Whatever offer sheet he signs, they will have the opportunity to match it and keep him in Philly. Based on the success he had last year, Daryl Morey should do his best to retain him. While the level of production won't be the same, he is someone who can provide complementary two-way play alongside the roster's star trio.