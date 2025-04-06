All 76ers

Sixers Standout Reacts to Duke-Houston Thriller on Social Media

Quentin Grimes is pumped for Houston.

Justin Grasso

Apr 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes (24) shoots over Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the first half in the national semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
After the Philadelphia 76ers came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the veteran standout Quentin Grimes rushed to check in on his former team, the Houston Cougars.

Playing in NCAA Final Four action, Houston took on a tough task by playing Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils. While Duke was in the driver’s seat down the stretch, Houston put together an impressive run in crunch time.

The thrilling matchup ended with Duke dealing with heartbreak and Quentin Grimes celebrating his school’s big victory as they advanced to the championship game.

via @qdotgrimes: STOP PLAYING WIT US !!!!!

@qdotgrimes: OoooOooOooOoWwwwEeeeEeeeeeee

Grimes spent two of his three college seasons playing for Houston. He started his NCAA career at Kansas, appearing in 36 games as a starter. Although Grimes nearly declared for the 2019 NBA Draft after his freshman effort, he returned to school and transferred to Houston.

During his final season in Houston, Grimes averaged 18 points on 40 percent shooting from three. He also averaged six rebounds and two assists per game. When he finally declared for the NBA Draft and stuck to the process, he was the 25th overall pick in 2021.

Since entering the NBA, Grimes has had stints with the New York Knicks. Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and now the Sixers. He is wrapping up his first run with the Sixers this upcoming week before becoming a restricted free agent this summer.

On Monday, Grimes’ Houston will take on Florida for the title game. That game will go down after Grimes and the Sixers face the Miami Heat on the road.

