Sixers Standout Reveals Honest Mindset During 6-Game Losing Streak
The Philadelphia 76ers are assumed to be one of the NBA’s many tanking teams at this point in the year. While the Sixers’ performance down the final stretch of the 2024-2025 season validates that assumption, the players on the floor aren’t in the game to lose.
Recently, Sixers standout Guerschon Yabusele revealed his honest mindset amid a six-game losing streak the Sixers continued on Wednesday night with a loss against the Washington Wizards.
“At the end of the day, I’m a competitor,” Yabusele told reporters. “I want to win every game that I play. I really hate losing. It’s been tough the couple of past weeks. Not going to lie, but I have to keep pushing.”
While Yabusele’s debut season with the Sixers has gone as well as the organization had hoped, they couldn’t find team success at all. All year long, the Sixers played catch-up. Now, they are on pace to keep their top-six protected first-rounder as a result of winning less than 34 percent of their games for now.
Yabusele might win on a personal level this summer, but getting through the storm isn’t as easy as thinking about the payday that could be coming his way in free agency.
“When we come out there and we put on a jersey, we have to play 100 percent,” Yabusele continued.
“So when I step on the court, I make sure that I leave everything out there, play my best, and like I said, just try to get the guys, try to follow through, and then really give everything we can on the court and, you know, keep fighting.”
The Sixers are down all of their All-Stars, and only one of them has a chance to return. With players like Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey out, the Sixers have been leaning on Yabusele. This season, Yabusele has averaged 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists throughout the year.
The Sixers have just nine games left in the season. While outsiders encourage them to embrace the tank, Yabusele is among a group of players without long-term security on his contract. Playing for his next deal, Yabusele will have to continue looking for ways to win no matter what.