Sixers Standout Shows Major Love to Clippers' James Harden
Before his NBA days, Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes spent time in Houston playing in the NCAA. During his college run, Grimes had the opportunity to put in work with Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden.
Not only did Grimes credit Harden for helping him make his way to Houston when he was in the process of transferring from Kansas, but the Sixers guard had the ultimate praise for Harden’s game while trying to explain it.
“Just being one of those one-on-one players, I mean, I don’t know it’s a rhythm, but it’s not a rhythm kind of the way he dribbles and he’s left-handed. The side step is different. So, just watching and even guarding him is tough because if he jumps forward with a shot, you can’t contest crazy, they are gonna call it. He’s gonna get the call,” Grimes said on ‘The Young Man and the Three.’
“He’s just special. He’s a bigger dude, he’s 6’5”, he can put his shoulder into you, get to a fade, he gets all the way to the rim, and then he’s throwing the lob to whoever is around the rim. He’s just a special player,” he finished.
Since 2021, Grimes has had stops in New York, Detroit, Dallas, and Philly. His Sixers stint comes one season after the Sixers closed the book on the James Harden chapter in the City of Brotherly Love, trading the 11-time All-Star to the Clippers.
Before Grimes showed up, Harden averaged 21 points and 11 assists with the Sixers over two years. Since landing on the Clippers, he’s been producing 20 points and nine assists per game. His 23 points per game, with nine assists this season, put him back in the All-Star game for the first time since 2022.
After a public trade request, Harden got his way and is hitting his stride with the Clippers. On Saturday afternoon, LA will take on the Denver Nuggets at 3:30 PM ET for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Meanwhile, Grimes looks forward to his upcoming free agency, where he’ll enter the market as a restricted player. After a breakout stretch with the Sixers, the veteran guard could be looking at a nice pay bump.