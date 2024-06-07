Sixers Star Joel Embiid Ranked Among NBA's Top International Talents
Over the past decade, the NBA has seen countless stars emerge from outside of the United States. Among those to do so is Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. Despite picking up the game at a later age, he's managed to become one of the league's most impressive talents.
Last week, the people over at Bleacher Report put together a ranking of the top international players of the past ten years. It included players like Pascal Siakam and 2024 MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Embiid also found himself on this list, coming in at No. 3. The Sixers center was one spot ahead of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
Early in his career, Embiid was a frustrating, potential-filled talent. He missed two full seasons while dealing with a foot injury and only appeared in 31 games because of a knee issue during his third year. Injuries have remained an annoyance for Embiid—especially in the postseason—but he's become an incredible force.
Coming in one spot ahead of Embiid was Nikola Jokic. The top spot on this ranking went to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
As mentioned above, injuries were the biggest story of Embiid's early years in the league. However, he managed to overcome the odds en route to enetering the upper echelon of NBA superstars.
In recent years, Embiid has cemented himself as one of the league's most dominant offensive forces. Across 39 games this season, he posted averages of 34.7 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 5.6 APG. Embiid looked to be on his way to another MVP campaign, but things got derailed when he suffered a knee injury against the Golden State Warriors.
As for his complete resumé, Embiid is a seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA, three-time All-Defense, two-time scoring champ, and one-time MVP. He was also named to an All-Rookie team in 2017.