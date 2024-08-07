Sixers Star Paul George Opens up on Reunion With Former Teammate
When it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers' offseason, many people have focused on their major addition of Paul George. That said, along with adding star power, Daryl Morey also did a superb job of bolstering the supporting cast. Among those brought in to play alongside the new formed big three is a familiar face for George.
The latest move Morey has made was bringing in veteran point guard Reggie Jackson. Upon clearing waivers with the Charlotte Hornets, the former champion opted to sign with Philly in free agency.
When Jackson arrived in Philly, he cited Andre Drummond as a big reason why he chose the Sixers. The two spent years together with the Detroit Pistons, but Drummond isn't Jackson's only former teammate on the roster. He also played alongside Paul George for nearly three seasons with the LA Clippers.
During a recent episode of his podcast, George was asked about once again getting to play with Jackson. As he gets ready to enter this new situation, he is looking forward to having some form of familiarity.
"Reggie is someone I'm familiar and comfortable with," George said. "To have him there definitely helps because it's a new situation for both of us...He's someone in that, in Clippers history, he was apart of that team that went the furthest that its gone. We have an amazing bond off the court."
George is reffering to the 2021 season when the Clippers made it to the Western Conference finals but were eventually eliminated by the Phoenix Suns. Jackson was crucial in that series after Kawhi Leonard was sidelined due to injury. In the six games against Phoenix, he averaged 20.3 PPG and 3.7 APG.
Since leaving the Clippers, Jackson went on to win a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. Now, the veteran guard will look to once again be part of a contender. Looking at the roster's current makeup, Jackson will be among Nick Nurse's options at point guard behind All-Star Tyrese Maxey.