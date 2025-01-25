Sixers Star Paul George Receives Shoutout Following Win vs Cavaliers
As they attempt to get back into the playoff picture, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in an extremely tough stretch in their schedule. They entered Friday on the wrong end of a seven-game losing streak, and had to face off against the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Sixers continued to find themselves shorthanded, with multiple rotation players still sidelined. Despite this, they managed to pull off a big upset on their home floor and put an end to their losing skid. Cleveland made things interesting in the final minutes, but the Sixers held them off and walked out with a 132-129 victory.
A big reason why the Sixers were able to take down the Cavs was the play of their stars. Tyrese Maxey put together an impressive outing with 29 points and seven assists, and Paul George came alive with a team-high 30 points.
Due to injuries having him in-and-out of the lineup, PG came out of the gates a little slow. That said, the All-Star forward seems to be finding a groove as of late. The Sixers needed every bit of his strong play Friday, and George managed to deliver.
Following his outing against the Cavs, PG received a lot of praise on social media. Among those to give him a shoutout was his own podcast. The official Podcast P page made a post for him, showcasing his strong play in Friday's win.
Many have been underwhelmed by how George has looked since coming to Philadelphia, but his play as of late should start to turn heads. Over his last nine games, PG is averaging 21.8 PPG and 5.0 APG while shooting a stellar 45.2% from beyond the arc. Albeit a small sample size, he is slowly starting to look like the player we've grown accustomed to seeing.
With Joel Embiid still on the sidelines, the Sixers are going to need George to continue building off his strong play through the second half of the season.