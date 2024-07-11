Sixers Star Paul George Shows Love to Fellow Philly Athlete
After a year of creating the proper cap space, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to make the biggest splash in free agency. They’ve added another star-caliber player to their roster after inking Paul George to a four-year max contract.
Following this big signing, the city of Philadelphia has been buzzing over the hype around George and the new-look Sixers. Even other Philly athletes have started to get in on the fun.
Before the Philadelphia Phillies took the field against the LA Dodgers, outfielder Nick Castellanos made some alterations to his warm-up attire. He covered his own name on the back of his shirt and replaced with George. Castellanos wears the No. 8 for the Phillies, the same number George has chosen for the Sixers.
After seeing this nice gesture, George made sure to give Castellanos a proper shout out. He put the former All-Star on his Instagram story to show his appreciation for what he did.
Fans and athletes alike aren’t wrong to be amped up for the Sixers. After the flurry of moves they’ve made this summer, the team is in a prime position to contend for a title in 2025.
For starters, the Sixers have one of the best-fitting big threes in the league in George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. On top of that, Daryl Morey has filled out the supporting cast with players who fit the modern NBA. Some of Morey’s top signings include bringing back Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin choosing Philly over the Miami Heat.
The road to a title isn’t going to be easy for the Sixers. That said, this group has a chance to be the best team of the Embiid era.