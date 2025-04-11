All 76ers

Sixers Star Posts Emotional Message on Social Media

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has a message for his followers.

Justin Grasso

Apr 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
Tyrese Maxey is missing the court.

The Philadelphia 76ers All-Star posted about it on social media earlier this week, as his injury recovery keeps him off the floor throughout the final stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

As Maxey stumbled across a video of himself putting some work in earlier in the year, the young guard made it clear that he was feeling a type of way after being out for so long.

Tyrese Maxey is missing playing for the Sixers. / @tyresemaxey on Instagram

When the Sixers paid a visit to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Maxey was ruled out for his 20th game in a row. The assumption was that Maxey’s season was already over, based on reporting from ESPN last week, but the Sixers didn’t confirm that to be true at the time.

However, hours before Wednesday’s action between the Wizards and the Sixers in DC, it became official. Maxey will not play for the remainder of the regular season.

“During his ramp up to return to play, Tyrese Maxey reinjured his sprained right finger, which was confirmed by a recent MRI,” the Sixers wrote in a statement. “Because of the reinjury and related pain and swelling, he will be unable to play for the rest of the regular season. He is expected to make a full recovery.”

For the first time in his career, Maxey won’t suit up for the NBA Playoffs. It’s unclear if a postseason run would’ve called for a different decision, but the Sixers have no reason to roll out Maxey for the final week. Getting the young star healthy is the main priority right now.

It’s been a challenging season for the Sixers, primarily due to injuries. Maxey dealt with three notable injuries throughout the year. Back in November, he missed six games due to a hamstring strain. When he first started missing a stretch of games in early March, Maxey suffered a back sprain to go with his finger sprain. The former injury has healed up at this point, but the finger remains a concern.

Maxey wraps up his season with 52 games played. He averaged 26 points on 44 percent shooting from the field. He also posted averages of six assists and three rebounds.

