Sixers' Star Sends Message to Multiple March Madness Competitors
There won’t be any shocking rooting interests from Philadelphia 76ers players when it comes to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Earlier this week, the rookie Jared McCain revealed his top pick for March Madness is Duke Basketball.
On Thursday, Tyrese Maxey wished Kentucky Basketball good luck but also threw in another name in support of his former head coach.
“It’s Tyrese Maxey! I just want to say good luck to the University of Kentucky and also good luck to Coach Cal and the Razorbacks,” Maxey said.
via @Sixers: the fellas have a lot of stakes in this year’s March Madness. 👀
When Maxey made his somewhat shocking statement regarding Arkansas, he brought the second-year forward Ricky Council into the shot as he comes from the Razorbacks.
“Congrats on making it in the tournament, Arkansas,” said Ricky Council IV. “Go make history, go win some games. Handle business vs. Kansas..”
During the 2019-2020 NCAA season, Maxey appeared in 31 games for the University of Kentucky as a freshman. The young guard produced 14 points per game on 43 percent shooting. He also accounted for four rebounds and three assists per game.
John Calipari, one of the most notable coaches in college basketball, coached Maxey for his lone season at Kentucky. When the young guard entered the 2020 NBA Draft, Calipari was extremely vocal with his support of Maxey, who dropped past the lottery and shockingly landed on the Sixers’ laps.
Although Calipari is no longer coaching Maxey’s go-to team, the young guard still supports the one-time Sixers assistant and longtime college coach.
More 76ers on SI
Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Rounder
Sixers’ Recent Injury Report Sets NBA Record
Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition
Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George