Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Makes Major Announcement After New Deal
When the NBA opened the 2024 free agency market, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t waste any time taking care of one of their players. As expected, the young veteran Tyrese Maxey earned a max extension.
After his first four seasons in the NBA, Maxey was rewarded with a major payday for years to come and the right to be called the face of the franchise alongside the seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid.
Maxey’s fourth NBA season has been one to remember. Leading up to his contract extension, Maxey put together a career year. In 70 games, he averaged 26 points, four rebounds, and seven assists per game. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.
At the end of the season, Maxey was acknowledged as the league’s Most Improved Player. He also won the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award as well.
Recently, Maxey decided to give back.
As the star guard put together an eventful weekend around Philadelphia, Maxey announced he would be donating $1 million to Philly-based organizations through his non-profit.
The Tyrese Maxey Foundation was created in 2021. With a goal to provide children with skills and support to become leaders of the future in the community, family, and in the classroom, Maxey is using his resources to get affiliated organizations what they need to help the youth find future success.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
His big donation should go a long way for the groups that will benefit.
Late last week, Maxey and his foundation organized multiple community events. On Thursday, the foundation hosted a “Night of Giving,” a dinner at which the foundation’s board members recognized a community leader who is making an impactful change in the education system. Multiple Philadelphia students also earned scholarships.
The following day, Maxey held a golf tournament to raise money, with proceeds going towards sponsoring 100 students to attend a free golf clinic in Dallas, Texas, in mid-August.
On Saturday, Maxey held his third annual skills camp in Philadelphia, where the one-time All-Star helped young players develop their skills on the court. Following a busy three-day schedule for the foundation, Maxey will return to his hometown for the Garland-based camp, which takes place on August 10.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Former Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Ben Simmons saga
Paul George Accomplishes Rare NBA Feat
Marcus Morris Reveals Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Sixers