Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Opens up on Major Award Win
Last season, one of the biggest storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers was the emergence of Tyrese Maxey. Along with showing the franchise how important of a piece he is, the young guard also got some much-deserved league-wide recognition.
With James Harden being traded to the LA Clippers, the Sixers once again found themselves in need of a new lead guard. Maxey ended up stepping into this role and thriving from the start. He had already been on a fast developmental track since being drafted in 2020, but he took a big step forward in 2024.
In the regular season, Maxey posted averages of 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.2 APG. These numbers not only landed him on an All-Star team, but the Sixers guard ended up winning the first award of his young NBA career. Maxey beat out Chicago Bulls guard Coby White to take home Most Improved Player.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
During a recent interview, Maxey was asked about his MIP win. As someone who strives to get 1% better everyday, being chosen for the award meant a lot to him.
"Winning Most Improved has been a goal of mine since after my rookie year," Maxey said. "My biggest staple in this league, what people know me for is getting 1% better and finding ways every single year to come in and have something new added to my game. Because of that, I'm so thankful for winning the Most Improved award because it's what I stand by."
With the Sixers making numerous big additions this offseason, they are going to be relying on Maxey to continue expanding his game as they look to compete for a championship.