Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Latest March Madness Upset
Before being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020, Tyrese Maxey spent his college career at Kentucky playing for legendary coach John Calipari. Following his latest feat in the NCAA Tournament, the All-Star guard made a heartfelt post for him on social media.
After an extended run at Kentucky, Calipari left the program to become the head coach at Arkansas. They managed to clinch a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, being placed as a tenth seed. Despite the low rank, they've managed to pull off an improbable run.
In their first game, Arkansas knocked off No. 7 seed Kansas by a final score of 79-72. They were back in action Saturday morning, taking on St. John's. Calipari managed to lead his team to another upset victory, knocking off the No. 2 seed to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight.
Following their latest upset, Maxey took to X to react to Calipari staying alive in the NCAA Tournament. He made a brief post to let his former coach know how happy he is for him.
Looking ahead, Arkansas will try to keep their run alive by attempting to take down No. 3 Texas Tech.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maxey didn't have a chance to compete in March Madness. He played in 31 games during his freshman campaign, averaging 14.0 PPG and 3.2 APG.
After having a breakout campaign last season, Maxey is one of many Sixers who has dealt with the injury bug this year. In the 52 games he's appeared in, the 24-year-old is averaging 26.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 6.1 APG.
As he continues to deal with back and finger injuries, Maxey finds himself out of action. The last time he was in the lineup was March 3rd against the Portland Trail Blazers.