Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Growth Spurt Speculation
Since entering the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has prided himself on his strong work ethic. Amid recent discourse online, the rising star hinted at possible improvements to his physical frame.
After missing the final 22 games of the regular season due to a finger injury to his shooting hand, Maxey was able to return to his usual routine early in the offseason. The Sixers star has been at work for months now in an effort to return to form in the 2026 season.
Throughout his summer training, Maxey has had the chance to link up with multiple players in the NBA. He hosted Justin Edwards in his home state of Texas early in the offseason, and photos recently surfaced of him in the gym with LA Lakers star LeBron James.
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey hints at offseason growth spurt
Shortly after Maxey's photo with LeBron began making the rounds on social media, fans pointed out one thing about the Sixers star. That being that he looks close in height to the Lakers forward. Though LeBron appears slightly bent over, Maxey is still close to matching his 6-foot-8 frame.
As this discourse went on, Maxey decided to add to the fans' excitement by posting a cryptic response to a post about him getting taller this summer.
If Maxey did actually grow this offseason, it could result in his game taking another major step forward. Standing at 6-foot-2, he's deemed slightly undersized for a point guard. That said, even if it's just a few inches, him arriving for training camp in a bigger physical frame would be noteworthy.
A growth spurt would not only make Maxey more effective on the offensive end, but on defense as well. Also, him being a little taller opens the door for him and Jared McCain to share the backcourt together more in the future.
Seeing that Maxey didn't confirm him growing, there's no telling how he will look by the time training camp rolls around. However, seeing that he's lived in the gym the last few months, it's fair to assume he is eager to bounce back from an injury-ridden 2025 campaign.
