Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Latest NBA Contract signing
This offseason, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is one of the biggest names on the restrictred free agent market. Before he inks the second contract of his NBA career, he decided to have some fun with a former teammate of his.
On Friday morning, reports emerged that Immanuel Quickley has inked a five-year deal with the Toronto Raptors worth $175 million. Upon seeing this news, Maxey took to social media to share his thoughts. He tagged Quickley in the post, bringing up past times that he used his money to buy the Raptors guard food.
Before entering the pros, Maxey and Quickley played their college ball at Kentucky. From there, they both went on to be first-round picks in the 2020 draft. Maxey fell to the Sixers at pick 21, while Quickley came off the board shortly after at No. 25.
Maxey jokingly implied he wanted money from Quickley, but that won't be an issue for him much longer. Following an impressive breakout season, the Sixers are expected to offer the young guard a max extension that will surpass what Toronto gave their rising star.
When James Harden was traded during the first week of last season, it opened a clear runway for Maxey to become the Sixers' new lead guard. He took this opportunity in stride, proving that he is capable of being a pillar for the franchise moving forward. During the regular season, Maxey posted averages of 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.2 APG.
Maxey's emergence resulted in an All-Star nomination and winning Most Improved Player last year. On top of that, he is on track to secure a handsome pay day this summer.