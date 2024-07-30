Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Reflects on Playing Alongside Joel Embiid
Fresh off holding their press conferences for their new contracts with the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey joined Paul George on his podcast. Among the things they talked about was sharing the floor with a talent like Joel Embiid.
Over the past few seasons, Embiid has solidified himself as one of the most dominant players in the NBA. As a two-time scoring champion and former MVP, he garners a ton of attention from opposing defenses on a nightly basis.
One player that has made the most of the gravity Embiid draws is Maxey. While talking with George, he explained to him how simple it can be playing off the superstar big man.
"When Joel is on the court, you so open sometimes it feels like wrong," Maxey said. "Like P, he shoot 41% from three. When he play with big fella and they have to trap him, they have to triple-team him, there's gonna be times next season he gonna catch the ball like bro why am I so open."
With the upgraded cast of players around him, teams are going to have a tough time sending extra bodies at Embiid. Not only do they have to worry about Maxey, but George as well.
Similar to Maxey, George should be able to take full advantage of the mismatches playing alongside Embiid will create. It is worth noting that the nine-time All-Star is coming off the best three-point shooting season of his career.
Last season with the Clippers, George shot 41.3% from beyond the arc on just under eight attempts per game. He should have similar success shooting from deep next season when defenses are forced to collapse on Embiid around the basket.