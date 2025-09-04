Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Sends Shocking Message Ahead of NFL Season
Since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey has fully embraced the city as his new home. However, there are some parts of his old self that he will not move on from.
Having spent five years with the organization now, Maxey has a good idea of how passionate Philadelphia is when it comes to its sports teams. This is something he's been on the positive end of, as he blossomed into a fan favorite due to his hard work and dedication to his craft.
While Maxey is loved by the fanbase now, that might change following his latest social media post.
On Thursday night, the 2025 NFL season will officially get underway. The reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles will hoist their latest banner before facing off against one of their longtime rivals in the Dallas Cowboys.
In anticipation of this matchup, Maxey took to social media to send a message to the fans. Unfortunately, it wasn't something that they wanted to hear. Maxey let the city know he has a lot of love for them, but on Thursday, he'll be sticking to his Texas roots and cheering for the Cowboys.
"PHILLY FAM…. Yall know I love you guys DEARLY and I’m soooo happy the city got a ring! BUT TODAY……. WE BEEFING GO COWBOYS," Maxey wrote on X.
This might ruffle some feathers within the Philadelphia fan base, as the Eagles and Cowboys have been bitter rivals for quite some time. That said, they might let Maxey slide given what he's been able to do for the Sixers.
While all eyes are on the NFL right now, NBA training camp is just around the corner. Maxey has been working diligently all summer in hopes of returning to form after being shut down prematurely to end last season.
Maxey was able to increase his output slightly in 2025, but was one of many Sixers to spend his fair share of time on the sidelines. The rising star appeared in just 52 games, the lowest of any season in his career. In that time, he averaged 26.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 6.1 APG.
Based on his post, it appears that Maxey will be taking a break from his offseason training to soak in the latest battle between the Eagles and Cowboys.
