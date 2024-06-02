All 76ers

Sixers Starter Labeled One of NBA’s Most Intriguing Free Agents

Why Tobias Harris is considered one of the NBA's most intriguing free agents.

Justin Grasso

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is fouled while driving for a score past Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) and forward Tobias Harris (12) to tie the game at 104 in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers will see most of their roster turn to free agents. As Daryl Morey stated at the end of the year, they can’t keep everybody.

Players are bound to leave, and at this point, it seems inevitable we’ve seen the last of Tobias Harris in Philadelphia. After a run that spanned six seasons, Harris could benefit from a change of scenery.

As free agency inches closer, Harris has recently been listed as one of the most intriguing prospects to hit the market by Bleacher Report.

“An unrestricted free agent at age 31, he can now look forward to something of a career reset. The market will dictate what he's worth, and it seems like a given that his approval rating will rise as he sustains his starter-level production for significantly less than the $39.3 million he earned last season. … With bigger names on the market and the "overpaid" label of the past dogging him, Harris feels like a forgotten man in 2024 free agency. Don't be surprised if, when we reassess the offseason in a few months, the team that signs him rates as one of the big winners.”

Mar 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) controls the ball against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
When Harris was traded from the LA Clippers to the Sixers in the middle of the 2018-2019 season, he was in the midst of a career year. By the end of the 2019 playoffs, Harris was expected to generate notable offers in the max range.

The Sixers retained Harris on a five-year deal. Considering it was worth $180 million, there was a lot of pressure on the veteran forward to produce at an All-Star-caliber level.

Unfortunately, Harris was criticized more often than not. As he wrapped up the playoffs averaging a career-low nine points per game in 2024, many have claimed that Harris’ value heading into free agency is lower than ever.

But the former Sixers forward is likely to gain enough interest to help that decrease in value recover. While Harris might not land another max offer, mirroring his 2019 free agency appearance, the veteran forward has enough on his resume to land another multi-year contract.

In six seasons with the Sixers, Harris started 378 games, averaging 18 points while shooting 49 percent from the field and 37 percent from three. He also collected 57 of his 61 career playoff appearances during that time. In the postseason, Harris averaged 16 points on 47 percent shooting from the field.

