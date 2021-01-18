Sixers Steer Clear of COVID-19 Cases Following Sunday's Postponement

The Sixers do not have any positive COVID-19 cases to report on Monday.

With a game scheduled for Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers' plans took a sudden and interesting turn really quick as the Sixers learned of a possible positive COVID-19 test from the Memphis Grizzlies organization.

According to the Grizzlies, veteran center Jonas Valanciunas was entered into the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol one night after facing the Sixers. While it's unclear if Valanciunas was positive or not, he was immediately ruled out for Memphis' game on Monday night.

Once the 76ers found out about the setback, contact tracing on the team led the NBA to quickly postpone the Sunday night matchup between the Sixers and the Oklahoma City Thunder as it was unclear if Philly could field an eight-man team or not as they already had four players out due to several other reasons.

The Sixers remained quarantined in Oklahoma City on Sunday, but the team is reportedly traveling back to Philadelphia on Monday. And as of Monday afternoon, the team doesn't have any positive COVID-19 tests to report, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

Fortunately, the Sixers are off on Monday and Tuesday, so the team has time to figure out who will be available for them when the next game rolls around. Although the 76ers won't travel anywhere anytime soon, the Boston Celtics are set to come to town on Wednesday night for a matchup.

According to KYW News' Dave Uram, the Sixers plan to update their team injury report on Tuesday for Wednesday's matchup. The fact that there are no new positive tests is a promising sign.

Still, contact tracing from Saturday night's matchup could make it difficult for the 76ers to have at least eight players cleared for action -- especially if none of the other four players on the injury report plan to return. The Sixers will have more clarity on the situation on Tuesday.

