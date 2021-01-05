Sixers Sweep Hornets With Fourth-Straight Win on Monday Night

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers met with the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center once again for their second matchup in three days. On Saturday, the Sixers took care of business and picked up their first win of the new year by defeating the Hornets 127-112.

Monday night's game didn't have the same feel to it as Saturday night's game in the beginning. Over the weekend, the 76ers faced the Hornets on the second night of a back to back after they took a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a day's worth of rest, the Hornets didn't look too refreshed as they struggled offensively early on. However, the Sixers weren't much better. Through the first quarter, the Sixers and the Hornets were neck and neck as the Sixers outscored Charlotte by just three points through one period.

Despite a rough start shooting from the field, the Sixers picked up the slack in the second quarter as they knocked down 54-percent of their shots. Meanwhile, the Hornets struggled to take care of the ball as they turned it over seven times.

Before heading into halftime, the Sixers outscored the Hornets 35-23. With different results in the second quarter, the 76ers went into halftime with a comfortable double-digit lead as they pulled out in front of Charlotte 58-43.

Coming into the third quarter, the Sixers continued to build on the momentum they gained late in the first half. On Saturday, the Hornets adjusted well coming into the third quarter as they played aggressive defense, which forced an unfavorable amount of turnover by the Sixers.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it a point following his team's first meeting with the Hornets that they had to clean up the second-half mistakes and not play as loose so they could take care of the ball. On Monday, they did just that.

With a lead already heading into the second half, Tobias Harris helped the Sixers put their foot on the gas offensively. As he remained on the court for the entire third quarter, Harris went five-for-eight from the field, collecting 11 of the Sixers' 24 points before heading into the final quarter.

While Charlotte collectively put up 23 points in the third quarter, it was clear Philly had all of the momentum and a big lead going into the fourth. With an opportunity to put the game away early, the Sixers kept pushing and never looked back.

A strong fourth-quarter effort by 76ers rookie Tyrese Maxey allowed Philly to pull the key players off the floor and throw some of the reserves who typically wouldn't get fourth-quarter minutes into the game.

Maxey finished the night with 11 points in 21 total minutes of action. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris led the entire Sixers roster in scoring with a game-high of 22 points. Thanks to a strong all-around team effort, the Sixers wrapped the game up with a 118-101 victory over the Hornets, moving to 6-1 on the season.