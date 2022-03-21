Sixers Take on Disappointing Loss to Raptors in South Philly

After picking up two-straight wins with victories against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers had an opportunity to try and make it three in a row on Sunday night when they hosted the Toronto Raptors once again.

Earlier in the year, when the Raptors first paid a visit to Philly, Toronto All-Star Fred VanVleet stunned the Sixers on their home court and helped the Raptors pick up an upset win. When the Sixers faced the Raptors on the road the next month, VanVleet’s absence made it hard for the Raptors to find similar results.

With the regular season series tied at one win each, the Sixers and the Raptors met once again on Sunday. With the Raptors missing several key players in VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Malachi Flynn, the Sixers were favored to pick up their third-straight win.

In the first quarter, it was clear the Sixers were the healthier team. As the starting five shared the wealth on the offensive end, the Sixers shot an impressive 60-percent from the field, firing off for nearly 40 points in the first quarter.

The Cool Down After getting off to a hot start, the Sixers failed to keep the momentum going early. As their field-goal percentage dropped to 33-percent, the Sixers were dominated in the second quarter as the Raptors outscored them 30-17. Although the Sixers held the biggest lead with 17 points early on, the Raptors went into halftime out in front with a 57-54 lead. While the Sixers lost the momentum before the half, they looked to bounce back going into the third quarter. Despite having another tough offensive showing in the third quarter, the Sixers benefitted from Toronto’s struggles. Not only did the Raptors turn the ball over more but they also struggled mightily from the floor as they drained just five of their 24 baskets. Can't Close It Out The Sixers possessed a small lead going into the final quarter of the night, but staying out in front was a struggle. While Embiid shot better from the floor as he drained 50-percent of his fourth-quarter shots after going 4-16 from the field through the third quarter, the All-Star center didn’t have the energy to take over and will the Sixers to a win. Collectively, the 76ers struggled to maintain their lead and close out the matchup with a victory. Not only did the Sixers turn the ball over seven times, but they shot just 28-percent from the field and knocked down only one of their six shots from beyond the arc. The Sixers had a final opportunity to tie the game to force overtime or knock down a three to claim the victory, but an offensive foul called on James Harden shot down the chances of the Sixers turning a lousy loss into a win. After getting outscored by ten points in the final twelve minutes, the Sixers were slapped with a 93-88 defeat at home. Now, the Sixers are slated to take on the Miami Heat on Monday night for their second back-to-back within a week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.