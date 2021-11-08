Sixers Take Top in ESPN's Latest NBA Power Rankings

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Sixers Take the Top in ESPN's Latest NBA Power Rankings
    When the 2021-2022 NBA season started, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers. As their three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons wished to be traded and stayed off the floor, it seemed the Sixers would lack juice without him, and the team would crumble with his absence.

    But the opposite effect happened. The Sixers steered clear of distractions and remained focused on winning games. Oddly enough, with all of the turmoil within the organization and outside noise surrounding the Sixers, the team came together and developed stellar chemistry.

    And on top of the Simmons saga, the Sixers have dealt with their fair share of injuries and COVID-related setbacks. But the next-man-up mentality has been utilized, and Philly continues thriving ten games through the 2021-2022 season.

    ESPN's NBA power rankings committee has taken notice. Before last week, the Sixers were viewed as a top ten team, but they barely made the cut as they placed eighth. Now, after a perfect week despite dealing with notable setbacks, the Sixers take the top as ESPN ranks them first heading into the fourth week.

    "When Tobias Harris got yanked off the court minutes before tipoff Monday night due to the league's health and safety protocols, an ugly week appeared to be in store for Philly. Instead, the 76ers ripped off four straight wins and have the East's best record. It's been an impressive stretch to begin the season for a team with plenty of chaos surrounding it." h/t Tim Bontemps

    That's quite the turnaround for the Sixers, who weren't expected to look as good as they did last season as long as the Simmons saga remains unresolved. A lot can and will change as time goes on, but this Sixers team continues to prove that last year was not a fluke, and they deserved the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

    With the Sixers topping ESPN's power rankings for this week, everybody trails behind them with the next Eastern Conference opponent, the Miami Heat, placing third behind the Golden State Warriors. Then, the Brooklyn Nets (No. 4), Milwaukee Bucks (No. 8), and the Chicago Bulls (No. 9) follow.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

