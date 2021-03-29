Former Sixers Target Austin Rivers Favored to Land With Bucks

Before the Philadelphia 76ers hired Doc Rivers to replace Brett Brown as the head coach, the team's front office was interested in possibly signing Austin Rivers. After spending a couple of seasons with the Houston Rockets, Rivers decided to test free agency this past offseason, keeping his options open.

The Sixers had the veteran guard on their radar, but the hiring of Doc Rivers made them think twice. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported back in early December that Rivers admitted he pushed the Sixers in a different direction and helped convince his son to land with the New York Knicks.

“He was high on Philly’s list before I took the job,’’ Doc Rivers told The Post. “It was one of the guards they wanted. When I took the job, I said, ‘You don’t want that. You got too many other things we have to deal with.’ For Austin it’s better. He’s his own player. Unfortunately for him, me being the dad, he’s just an easy guy to target. I have felt since the separation, it’s been really good for him."

The father-son duo worked together with the Los Angeles Clippers a few years back. There was plenty of controversy coming out of LA's locker room during that time, and it seems Doc and Austin Rivers don't want to experience a repeat of that scenario anywhere else.

So, Austin Rivers signed with the Knicks. Unfortunately, his time in the Big Apple was cut short recently. Last week, the Knicks, Sixers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder participated in a three-way trade, which included the young Rivers.

Except for Rivers didn't end up in Philly reuniting with his father. Instead, he was sent packing to the Thunder. A couple of days after getting traded to OKC, though, Rivers found himself waived. Now, he's set to go wherever he pleases once again.

As it stands, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to sign Rivers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Per Charania, there is "strong mutual interest between the sides." It seemed for a moment that Doc Rivers' son was out of the mix in the Eastern Conference, but shortly, he could be right back in by joining a known enemy of the Philadelphia 76ers.

