Sixers Exercise Team Options on Maxey, Thybulle

The Sixers announced on Friday afternoon that they exercised two-player options. Third-year guard Matisse Thybulle will have his fourth year picked up by the team. In addition, second-year guard Tyrese Maxey will have his third-year option picked up.

Maxey, who joined the Sixers last year after becoming the 21st overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2020 NBA Draft, found himself in and out of Philly's rotation last season. Although he couldn't earn a permanent role backing up Ben Simmons, Maxey showed a lot of promise and development in year one.

He played in 61 games and started in eight of them. Averaging 15 minutes on the floor, Maxy put up eight points per game while shooting 46-percent from the field and 30-percent from beyond the arc.

As a rookie, Maxey also appeared in 12 playoff games. During the postseason, he put up 6.3 points per game while averaging 13 minutes on the floor. This year, he's seen his role expanded in the absence of Ben Simmons. Through the first five games of the season, Maxey started at point guard for the 76ers and continues to develop as an all-around playmaker during his second season.

Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle continues his steady role of coming off the Sixers' bench. Ever since joining the 76ers after getting drafted in 2019, Thybulle's defensive dominance has earned him steady minutes. During his rookie year, he averaged just under 20 minutes on the floor. By year two, he averaged 20.

While his offense remains a work in progress, Thybulle has quickly become one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders when on the court. Last season, he was named NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Picking up the options for these two young prospects was a no-brainer move for the Sixers.

