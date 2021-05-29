Sixers Open up on Howard, Green's Playoff Impact

There is no denying that this Sixers' roster is the best collection of veterans ever placed around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Additions like Danny Green and Dwight Howard have had an immeasurable impact on the team on and off the floor.

With the postseason fully underway, their value is only going to increase. As guys who have been there before, they understand what is needed to compete for a title.

Green brings 147 games of playoff experience with him and has been a part of three championship teams. Howard has 115 games under his belt and was also part of the Lakers' championship team last season.

The younger players will need to lean on these two as this team looks to turn the corner in the playoffs.

Multiple players opened up on Green and Howard on Friday after practice. Diving into what they have been able to bring to the team since the playoff began.

First up was Tobias Harris, who touched on the increased focus the duo has brought since the start of the postseason.

"You can tell with Dwight, Danny as well, just that experience they had last year, being in the bubble and getting a championship. He's bringing that intense focus, but still at the same time allowing guys to stay present in the moment and just enjoy this whole time that we have," said Harris.

One thing Howard focused on this season was taking guys under his wing. Multiple players have cited throughout the year what a great mentor he has been to them this season.

Furkan Korkmaz has greatly enjoyed the opportunity of playing alongside Howard, as he grew up watching him when he was younger. "Dwight is a super good guy. I'm really glad that I'm teammates with him," Korkmaz said Friday. "I feel so lucky to be on the same team with him."

Signing Howard on a veteran's minimum contract continues to be one of the marginally best moves of the offseason. The impact he has had on the Sixers drastically outperformed his deal.

Having guys who have done it before is essential when building around a young core. What they bring in the form of veteran leadership is sure to play a major role in the Sixers' postseason run.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.